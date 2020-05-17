Letter: If casinos are allowed to reopen, so should gyms

Regarding the editorial “Business protests pit government defiers against those who prefer to defy death” (May 14): I would appreciate it if someone, anyone, could rationally explain why gyms are not considered essential and will not be allowed to reopen?
Gyms practice social distancing guidelines just like all other businesses. Gyms are needed for many health reasons such as mental health, weight maintenance, Parkinson’s disease, etc. Please help the gyms reopen at least by June 1 when the casinos reopen, because we all know how essential they are — not.
Debbie Cox • St. Ann
