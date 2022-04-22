 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: If corporations have free speech, why doesn't Disney?

In 2010, a 5 to 4 majority of Supreme Court justices sided with the conservative organization, Citizens United, ruling that corporations can freely spend unlimited money on elections. Four years later, by another 5 to 4 majority decision, the same high court's conservative justices decided that businesses, like people, are entitled to exercise religious rights. The rallying cry, "corporations are people," has been part of the conservative vernacular ever since these consequential rulings.

Fast forward to Wednesday, when Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and his Republican-majority legislature terminated Disney World's self-governing privileges, which it has held for more than 50 years in an Orlando suburb ("Florida Senate passes bill to end Disney self-government"). Why are DeSantis and Florida's legislature so intent on bullying this great American corporation? Because the Walt Disney Company exercised its free speech to condemn Florida's Parental Rights in Education law, which restricts discussion about sexual orientation and gender identity in Florida classrooms. However, I'm very confused. What happened to free speech by "corporations as people"?

Russ Vanderbeek • Ballwin 

