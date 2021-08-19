Letter: If council chair can’t control meetings, she should resign

Regarding the editorial “Another St. Louis County Council meeting devolves into a clown show” (Aug. 11): I cannot help but question the ability of St. Louis County Council Chair Rita Heard Days. She loses control of meetings when she does not keep order. She also allows non-county residents to speak, who I believe have no business even being there if their goal is to try to influence St. Louis County actions.
I believe Days should be removed as the chair of the County Council.
Robert Pape • Manchester