Letter: If County Council can't define a sex act, they can't ban it

Regarding "St. Louis County Council approves paid parental leave expansion, advances ban on sex acts" (July 20): During a debate over a proposal to ban acts “of any sexual nature” on county property, council member Kelli Dunaway posed this question: “What, exactly, constitutes a sex act?”
This question used to have an obvious answer in the bigoted days of yore: The sex act was what men and women did to make babies. Such an answer obviously excluded same-sex couples and was therefore horridly and disgustingly homophobic. Given the myriad number of fetishes, this could be anything from, say, what got Bill Clinton into trouble to mundane acts that arouse fetishists.
What constitutes a sex act in this age of enlightened inclusion has become so subjective as to be undefinable. And what you can’t define, you can’t ban.
Paul S. Rhodes • Maplewood