Letter: If county health orders are illegal, who will arrest Page?
Letter: If county health orders are illegal, who will arrest Page?

The headline “Missouri judge says county health orders illegal and must be lifted” (Nov. 24) begs the question: Which law enforcement agency will enforce this edict from the courts? Who will go to St. Louis County Executive Sam Page’s home and arrest him for not complying? This applies to any ruling from any court in our country.

Mike Ellington • Creve Coeur

