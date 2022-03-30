 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: If Culver House isn’t moved, put it in symphony plan

3514 Delmar Boulevard

3514 Delmar Boulevard. Photo courtesy Google Maps.

Regarding “House faces wrecking ball for Powell expansion. St. Louis developer offers lot to save it.” (March 28): Developer and architect Steve Smith has offered nearby land for the 1886 Culver House, as long as someone else is willing to move it there. This remarkable building was designed by St. Louis architect Jerome Legg in the Queen Anne style and is an extremely rare survivor of a type of architecture that merits preservation and adaptive reuse.

But I believe any designer and client sensitive to St. Louis heritage should also easily be able to incorporate this architectural treasure into the Powell Hall expansion plan. Culver House is a natural candidate both for housing visiting artists and as an interesting venue for intimate live musical performances, such as are currently offered at the Pulitzer Foundation. It’s my understanding that the St. Louis Symphony Orchestra no longer provides housing for musicians visiting from out of town, a shortcoming that makes it economically impossible for many superb performers to accept the invitation. Why not house them at a rehabbed Culver House?

W. G. Seibert • St. Louis

