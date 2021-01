Regarding Tony Messenger’s column “Hawley sets the Constitution on fire, and chaos ensues” (Jan. 7): Former Sen. John Danforth has given us Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas and Sen. Josh Hawley. If he were the head of my human resources department, I’d fire him for all the lousy hires. If Hawley is the worst mistake of his life, Danforth can help rectify it by leading the effort to recall him.