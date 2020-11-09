Letter: If Democrats keep leaning left, they’ll lose more elections

Regarding “House Democrats blame losses on polls, message, even Trump” (Nov. 6): I’m a lifelong liberal mainstream Democrat. But I grew up in a small, poor, all-white, working class town. Once heavily Democratic, it is now Trump Country. Why?
The problem isn’t the Democratic Party. It’s the left-wing of the party, which has managed, with some of its stances and much of its rhetoric, to turn off many average Americans. I don’t need to be told that the people I grew up with are uneducated and sometimes hold benighted views. But they are among the best people I’ve ever known. And they voted twice for Barack Obama before they voted twice for Donald Trump. They won’t respond to extreme views, and they won’t respond to the kind of condescension that treats them as a basket of “deplorables,” as Hillary Clinton described them. Until the Democratic Party realizes this, and moves more to the center, it will continue to lose elections.
John Lynn • Edwardsville
Views from the editorial board, opinions from guest and national columnists plus the latest letters from our readers.