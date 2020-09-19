 Skip to main content
Letter:If downtown isn’t safe, the new plans are meaningless
Letter:If downtown isn't safe, the new plans are meaningless

Regarding “St. Louis plan envisions a greener, busier, more walkable downtown” (Sept. 15): The “Design Downtown STL Plan” appears to be just the latest example of rearranging the deck chairs on the Titanic.

Les Sterman of Citizens for a Greater Downtown St. Louis had it right when he said that growth will only come when we make downtown “clean, safe and attractive.” Those are the issues we need to address, not narrowing the streets or planting more trees; they’re just window dressing.

Also, street concerts and events are just another version of the misguided thinking that has relied on sports activities to draw people downtown. In the overwhelming number of cases, people drive to these destination events, attend, and then get back in their cars and drive away without patronizing local retail venues or restaurants.

Lon Zimmerman • Creve Coeur

