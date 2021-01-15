 Skip to main content
Letter: If election was fraudulent, maybe GOP leaders lost also
Letter: If election was fraudulent, maybe GOP leaders lost also

Regarding “Trump on verge of 2nd impeachment after Capitol siege” (Jan. 13): House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy is wrong to suggest that impeaching President Donald Trump at this time is the opposite of what is needed to lessen the political divide in this country. What the GOP leadership needs to do now is to consistently and repeatedly denounce Trump’s anti-democracy rhetoric and his lies, in particular his lies about the election.

They also need to insist their fellow lawmakers who opposed certifying the Electoral College vote resign or, at the very least, be censured. This is especially true of those in the Senate and House who were elected on the exact same ballot as President-elect Joe Biden.

Laura Kipnis • University City

