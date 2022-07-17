Letter: If election was rigged, how was McConnell reelected?

So many Republicans assert that the 2020 election was stolen and that Donald Trump should still be president. They should ask themselves this: If the Democrats had stolen the election, why didn’t they also make sure Sen. Mitch McConnell was not reelected? He has been the greatest impediment to any democratic-sponsored legislation or Supreme Court justice for the last eight years. Think about how much could be accomplished if he was not so obstructionist to any forward progress. McConnell’s goal seems to be to create gridlock, not move our country forward.