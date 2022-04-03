Letter: If execution must happen, bring back the guillotine

Regarding the editorial “Regardless of method, the death penalty is anathema to a civilized society” (March 28): I am absolutely opposed to the death penalty, but I have long thought that if states insist on continuing this barbarity, the only humane method is to use is the guillotine. I say this in all sincerity. Its inventor designed the guillotine precisely to be a humane method of execution, and it is indeed quick and unfailingly effective. I am sure its victims have no time to feel any pain.