 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: If execution must happen, bring back the guillotine

  • 0
guillotine

Things used to be so much simpler.

Regarding the editorial “Regardless of method, the death penalty is anathema to a civilized society” (March 28): I am absolutely opposed to the death penalty, but I have long thought that if states insist on continuing this barbarity, the only humane method is to use is the guillotine. I say this in all sincerity. Its inventor designed the guillotine precisely to be a humane method of execution, and it is indeed quick and unfailingly effective. I am sure its victims have no time to feel any pain.

It does, I imagine, leave a large amount of blood to be cleaned up, but I see no reason why state-sponsored death should be a sterile process.

Shari Kelts • Kirkwood

0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News