Letter: If GOP was ‘pro-life,’ it would fund Children’s Services

Regarding “Future of Missouri’s top welfare chief in limbo amid ongoing controversies” (Oct. 12): It’s not surprising Missouri ranks so low in so many categories, given the quality of state leadership. Gov. Mike Parson accepts responsibility for nothing that goes wrong in state government. It is always someone else’s fault, and his remedy is almost inevitably to replace someone and to hire an expensive consultant with political connections.

Consider the ongoing Children’s Services debacle. While the governor and the GOP legislative majority make vociferous “pro-life” claims, they have doomed many children in the state’s charge to substandard care. They have ignored the obvious remedy of more adequate funding. Despite their alleged concern for children, they have refused to give these children’s services adequate funding.