Letter: If GOP was ‘pro-life,’ it would fund Children’s Services

Regarding “Future of Missouri’s top welfare chief in limbo amid ongoing controversies” (Oct. 12): It’s not surprising Missouri ranks so low in so many categories, given the quality of state leadership. Gov. Mike Parson accepts responsibility for nothing that goes wrong in state government. It is always someone else’s fault, and his remedy is almost inevitably to replace someone and to hire an expensive consultant with political connections.
Consider the ongoing Children’s Services debacle. While the governor and the GOP legislative majority make vociferous “pro-life” claims, they have doomed many children in the state’s charge to substandard care. They have ignored the obvious remedy of more adequate funding. Despite their alleged concern for children, they have refused to give these children’s services adequate funding.
Many child care workers have struggled to give these kids the services they so desperately need because of too little financial support. There is a limit to how much a dedicated person can give these children. And the turnover is particularly painful for kids who need continuity so badly. Unhappily, such actions are typical of Missouri government. Fetuses, yes. Children, not so much.
The silver lining for Parson is that he can send thousands of dollars to a consultant, who is either a political ally or has close ties to one. It’s the wonderful thing about consultants. They can make political contributions as long as no one questions what these consultations have yielded or what those large consulting fees could have done if directed to the agency itself.
Thomas W. Allen • Chesterfield