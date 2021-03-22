Letter: If gun manufacturers can be sued, so can carmakers

Regarding Thomas Coffin’s guest column “Mass murder, insurrection and the high price of the Second Amendment” (March 11): Coffin’s knowledge about military-style weapons leaves much to be desired. He states that “military weapons were never generally available to the public until relatively recently.” That’s false. I bought an army-surplus rifle from the U.S. government in 1968. Another falsehood is calling an AR-15 a weapon of war. In my opinion, that is not the case. Today’s weapons of war are fully automatic and not semi-automatic. An AR-15 simply looks like the M-16 that the Army uses. I know, because I trained with one when I was in the service. Also, as tragic as those mass killings are, most gun violence is with handguns, not rifles.