 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: If gun manufacturers can be sued, so can carmakers
0 comments

Letter: If gun manufacturers can be sued, so can carmakers

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
California to set new window for assault weapon registration

FILE -- In this Aug. 15, 2012, file photo, three variations of the AR-15 assault rifle are displayed at the California Department of Justice in Sacramento, Calif. California will give gun owners more time to register their legal assault weapons under a settlement Thursday, March 18, 2021, over what critics charged was the state's botched registration system in 2018. The settlement with the state attorney general's office means no owners will be held liable for missing the July 1, 2018, registration deadline. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, File)

 Rich Pedroncelli

Regarding Thomas Coffin’s guest column “Mass murder, insurrection and the high price of the Second Amendment” (March 11): Coffin’s knowledge about military-style weapons leaves much to be desired. He states that “military weapons were never generally available to the public until relatively recently.” That’s false. I bought an army-surplus rifle from the U.S. government in 1968. Another falsehood is calling an AR-15 a weapon of war. In my opinion, that is not the case. Today’s weapons of war are fully automatic and not semi-automatic. An AR-15 simply looks like the M-16 that the Army uses. I know, because I trained with one when I was in the service. Also, as tragic as those mass killings are, most gun violence is with handguns, not rifles.

Coffin goes on to say that the Protection of Lawful Commerce in Arms Act should be repealed. He wants the manufacturers to be responsible for the unlawful acts of the people who buy the product. Remember the Equal Protection Clause of the U.S. Constitution? If we repeal that act, what about suing all the automobile manufacturers since they make cars that are capable of traveling well over the speed limit? Can we also sue them when the people who buy those cars engage in drunk driving that kills someone?

Marc Schoenfeld • Chesterfield

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports