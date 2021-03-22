Letter: If gun manufacturers can be sued, so can carmakers

Regarding Thomas Coffin’s guest column “Mass murder, insurrection and the high price of the Second Amendment” (March 11): Coffin’s knowledge about military-style weapons leaves much to be desired. He states that “military weapons were never generally available to the public until relatively recently.” That’s false. I bought an army-surplus rifle from the U.S. government in 1968. Another falsehood is calling an AR-15 a weapon of war. In my opinion, that is not the case. Today’s weapons of war are fully automatic and not semi-automatic. An AR-15 simply looks like the M-16 that the Army uses. I know, because I trained with one when I was in the service. Also, as tragic as those mass killings are, most gun violence is with handguns, not rifles.
Coffin goes on to say that the Protection of Lawful Commerce in Arms Act should be repealed. He wants the manufacturers to be responsible for the unlawful acts of the people who buy the product. Remember the Equal Protection Clause of the U.S. Constitution? If we repeal that act, what about suing all the automobile manufacturers since they make cars that are capable of traveling well over the speed limit? Can we also sue them when the people who buy those cars engage in drunk driving that kills someone?