Letter: If Hawley has evidence of voter fraud, let him show it

Regarding the editorial “Too much of the political right has given up on electoral democracy” (July 4): I am amazed — and angered — by the way Republican Sen. Josh Hawley is cynically playing the people of Missouri.

His claim of protecting voting integrity is based on an outright lie. The 2020 presidential election was legitimate. Joe Biden won, Donald Trump lost. The election results were certified by election officials — Republicans and Democrats. There is absolutely zero evidence of the kind of voter fraud that could have overturned the election.

So there is no need for the “democratic debate” about “election integrity” called for by Hawley. It’s a phony argument based on a false premise. He is implicitly supporting the big lie that somehow the election was stolen from Trump. And Hawley knows it’s a lie. Yet he continues to make the completely unfounded claim that the 2020 presidential election was somehow tainted.

If Hawley has evidence of voter fraud, let’s see it. We’re Missourians — show us.

Mark Etling • St. Louis