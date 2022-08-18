Letter: If Hawley is bad, just consider how bad Schmitt will be

Regarding “Trudy Busch Valentine faces uphill battle against Eric Schmitt in GOP-friendly Missouri” (Aug. 4): Attorney General and U.S. Senate hopeful Eric Schmitt says he worked at Grant’s Farm as a teen. In my opinion, he’s been shoveling Clydesdale manure ever since. There was that laughable lawsuit against China, using your tax dollars. Then the lawsuits against school districts over masking that did nothing except deplete their funding (those were your tax dollars also).