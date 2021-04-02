Letter: If Jones wins, her appointee would control the city treasury

Regarding "Spencer, Jones clash in debate over transparency, ties to old politics" (March 31): After all of the interviews, debates, forums, mailers and door hangers, most St. Louis voters have a good idea as to whom they are going to select for mayor on Tuesday. However, some people are still on the fence. Here is one more piece of information that may help those folks in making their decision: If Tishaura Jones is elected mayor, her current position of city treasurer will become vacant. Jones will then have the opportunity to hand-pick the person who will replace her. Since Jones was just reelected to another four-year term, her appointee would have nearly four years to manage the city’s funds.