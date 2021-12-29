 Skip to main content
Letter: If Kansas City can run a trolley, then why can’t St. Louis?
Loop Trolley has a bumpy first day

A Loop Trolley car waits for another to pass before turning from Delmar Boulevard onto DeBaliviere Avenue on the first day of operation on Friday, Nov. 16, 2018. Photo by Robert Cohen, rcohen@post-dispatch.com

 Robert Cohen

Regarding “Loop Trolley might begin anew in spring but no decision yet” (Dec. 10): I was vacationing in Kansas City recently and took note of their free downtown street car system, which runs constantly. It travels 2.2 miles along Main Street from the River Market area south to Union Station with further expansions planned. Perhaps we can get advice from someone there about how they manage to keep it operating. Maybe it could produce some ideas to get the Loop Trolley going again and making it viable. I will do whatever I can to support the Loop Trolley’s success.

Edward Miller • Crestwood

