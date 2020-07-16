Letter: If Left Bank removes Rowling’s books, who’s next?

Regarding Bill McClellan’s column “Magic is all around us” (July 12): According to McClellan, Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling’s “awful and arrogant” offense was that she thinks one should not be fired for stating that sex is real. Left Bank Books has removed her books from the shelves but will still sell them online. I would think that many authors whose books they still currently sell would likely agree with Rowling, that sex is real and that one should not lose one’s livelihood for stating so. Will Left Bank remove those books as well?
Poets seem unable to shut up about the reality of sex. That’s why many poems go on and on about the beauty of a woman’s anatomy. One example is a famous poem by John Donne (1572-1631) that gets a bit graphic about a woman’s birthing position. Should Donne’s books and any anthology that includes his poems be removed from the shelves? John Donne was after all an “awful and arrogant” transphobe — apparently.
Or how about books about being gay or lesbian? Those books just assume that there’s something called sexual orientation, which makes no sense whatsoever unless one makes that “awful and arrogant” assumption that sex is, yes, real. Should Left Bank remove those books as well? How about books on human biology?
This is a can of worms that will not be closed anytime soon.
Paul Rhodes • Maplewood
