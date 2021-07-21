Letter: If Lewis and Clark are 'unworthy,' tear down the Arch

Regarding " Charlottesville statues get the hook " in the July 17 Short takes editorial: The Editorial Board mentions that a statue of Lewis and Clark was removed because of what officials deemed its depiction of Sacagawea, but the pedestals of three removed statues were left in place to allow "onlookers to educate themselves about the past without glorifying the unworthy."

The editorial didn't mention Lewis and Clark as unworthy. But if so, when will we begin removing references to the unworthy Lewis and Clark right here in St. Louis? Let's start with the Arch. I've got some old friends in the demolition business I could refer for the job. Tearing it down would make for some fantastic front-page photos.