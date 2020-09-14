 Skip to main content
Letter: If lies don’t change people’s votes, shame on them
Letter: If lies don't change people's votes, shame on them

Can people imagine a lie so outrageous or an action so morally offensive that they could not vote for an individual? If the answer is no, they share that person’s absence of conscience and integrity (“Trump denies he lied despite tape,” Sept. 11). A vote would enable that “pro-life” candidate to continue to passively allow preventable American deaths.

If the primary reason for people’s vote is their financial situation, the judiciary, immigration or abortion, and could not be changed by any imaginable lie or action, then shame on them. Exactly how many more deaths is that position worth? Is there any number greater than one that would be enough?

Those who continue such support should be ashamed to call themselves Americans.

Edwin H. Schmidt III • St. Louis County

