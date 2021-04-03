Letter: If lives could’ve been saved, Birx should have spoken up

Regarding the editorial “Experts are outlining pandemic miscues under Trump. America should listen,” (March 29): Dr. Deborah Birx has recently come forward to report that many of the deaths attributed to the coronavirus could have been avoided. What is missing is any evidence to support this claim. It is easy to make broad statements such as these, but such claims must be supported by facts or evidence.
What recommendations did she and Dr. Anthony Fauci make that then-President Donald Trump ignored? And if the lives of so many could have been saved, why did she not speak up earlier?
Frank Serdy • St. Louis County