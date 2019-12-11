Regarding “Loop Trolley to shut down Dec. 29 as Bi-State weighs reviving it” (Dec. 5): It has been suggested that St. Louis and St. Louis County should walk away from this project. Do you think the receipts of the fare box are funding Metro buses?
Metro is a multifunded nonprofit operation that is funded through city, state and some federal taxes. If Metro had to run on just what it got in fares, you would never see a bus on city streets. So what does this have to do with the Loop Trolley?
Since the trolley has limited hours, Metro buses are still going up and down Delmar Boulevard, thus starving the trolley of income. Also, Delmar still has street parking, thus clogging traffic. The city should set up more parking lots by the trolley line and encourage use of the trolley and walking.
The storefronts are starting to fill back in. Turning off the trolley now would only make the inconvenience that businesses went through pointless.
When St. Louis dismantled their streetcar lines, they made city life inconvenient and costly. Cities all over the country are trying to build up their transit lines, and it’s costing billions. When St. Louis dismantled the streetcar lines, they took something of value and threw it in the trash.
We have already spent the money for the system, all we have to do is run it smartly. This is not the time to be cheap in the short term.
Charles Winingham • Alton