Letter: If McCloskeys want a pardon, they should get in line
St. Louis couple who waved guns at protest plead not guilty

St. Louis-based lawyers Mark and Patricia McCloskey speak outside the Republican campaign office in downtown Scranton, Pa., during an appearance with former congressman Lou Barletta for a Trump campaign event on Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020. The McCloskeys received national attention in June when they pulled guns on Black Lives Matter protesters who broke into their gated community and marched past their home. (Christopher Dolan/The Times-Tribune via AP)

 Christopher Dolan

In “Parson blames clemency backlog on predecessors while vowing action on gun-waving St. Louis couple” (Oct. 14), Gov. Mike Parson’s spokeswoman, Kelli Jones, discussed the backlog of clemency cases and how much time it takes to review each one. She says, “Nevertheless, the governor remains committed to giving each application the review and attention they deserve.”

It is reported there are 3,500 pending applications for clemency. Among these is the petition of Patricia Prewitt. Prewitt’s application has been pending since 2010. I hope Parson has looked at it and considered all the facts. Her application deserves review and attention. Her application deserves to be considered in a timely manner before it is too late.

Have Mark and Patricia McCloskey even applied for a pardon? Since they have not even been convicted, I don’t know if that’s even possible. This speaks of white, rich, political privilege that has no place in the justice system. If they are to be granted a pardon, they should apply for one and get in line after the 3,500 others who are being considered.

Lucy Freeman • St. Louis

