Letter: If minorities lose protection, it’s lost for whites, too

Regarding “Where are the protests about black-on-black crime?” (June 2): This letter invites important distinctions, often elusive, for those of us who are white. Citizens killing each other, regardless of race, is not the same conversation as police officers killing citizens. When police, our public servants charged with upholding safety and protection, are abusing power and killing citizens as a first response, they are illustrating state-sanctioned violence and persecution.

Whites need to turn their finger-pointing instincts on themselves. We can challenge each other to recognize that if safety and protection has been lost for some (our black and brown neighbors), it has been lost for all of us. If police abuse and violence go unchecked, we cannot be silent about state-sanctioned, institutional inequities, racial prejudices and deaths. White police officers need to hear our voices demanding correction. Our children, some of whom aspire “to serve and protect,” need our instruction about how prejudice and power infect and rain death and destruction upon what should be a healthy, equitable community for all.

Deborah Holmes • St. Louis

