Letter: If 'minutemen' proposal succeeds, let them use muskets

Regarding "Senate gun rights bill would create armed volunteers" (April 3): Sen. Bill White, a Joplin Republican, has proposed bringing back the "Minutemen." Does this genius lawmaker not realize that the Revolutionary War's Minutemen have evolved into the National Guard?

If White succeeds in reincarnating this group, I propose he outfit them in period uniforms and tricornered hats, and arm them with muskets, not the modern weapons he is thinly trying to justify. This volunteer force should be run much like any other military organization. Members don’t get to pick and choose when to serve. Those who are called must go. Period.

The purpose of the Second Amendment was so that we would have a well-armed militia. We needed volunteers to act as the de facto army. As we now have a U.S. Army and a Missouri National Guard, a well-armed militia is no longer needed. Doesn’t our state Legislature have more important matters to tackle? If they cannot think of anything, give me a call and I can make a few suggestions.

Thomas Allhoff • Rock Hill