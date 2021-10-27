 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: If narcissistic Trump returns to office, he'll be a dictator
0 comments

Letter: If narcissistic Trump returns to office, he'll be a dictator

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Trump could get big 'bonus' shares in new social media firm

FILE - In this July 24, 2021, file photo, former President Donald Trump smiles as he pauses while speaking to supporters at a Turning Point Action gathering in Phoenix. Trump's social media company will be getting tens of millions in special bonus shares in a new publicly traded entity if it performs well, handing the ex-president possibly billions of dollars in paper wealth based on current stock prices, according to a prospectus filed with security regulators on Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin, File)

 Ross D. Franklin

Regarding the “Mr. Magnanimity Strikes Again” item in the Oct. 23 Short Takes editorial: I see Donald Trump is back to his old self in dishonoring the recently deceased great, honorable man, Gen. Colin Powell. However, there are too many Republicans who want to keep Trump as head of their party and eventually see him back in office.

I believe it’s difficult to imagine re-enabling a narcissistic psychopath, whose lack of integrity, egotistic behaviors and lies atop lies have hurt our country, its people and their GOP. Did they forget his prearranged Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection? Are there scads of Republicans wanting a Trump dictator who embraces sycophants and rendering our beloved country 'tis of me?

I would think that all citizens would want a real democracy keeping our country ‘tis of thee.

Nancy Gates Adams • Florissant

0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News