Letter: If narcissistic Trump returns to office, he'll be a dictator

Regarding the “Mr. Magnanimity Strikes Again” item in the Oct. 23 Short Takes editorial: I see Donald Trump is back to his old self in dishonoring the recently deceased great, honorable man, Gen. Colin Powell. However, there are too many Republicans who want to keep Trump as head of their party and eventually see him back in office.
I believe it’s difficult to imagine re-enabling a narcissistic psychopath, whose lack of integrity, egotistic behaviors and lies atop lies have hurt our country, its people and their GOP. Did they forget his prearranged Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection? Are there scads of Republicans wanting a Trump dictator who embraces sycophants and rendering our beloved country 'tis of me?
I would think that all citizens would want a real democracy keeping our country ‘tis of thee.
Nancy Gates Adams • Florissant