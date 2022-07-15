Letter: If Neman doesn’t like Cardinals ticket plan, stay home

Regarding Dan Neman’s column “Busch Stadium ticket prices seem unfair and un-American” (July 7): Neman seems to think a Saturday night game in August with the New York Yankees (best record in baseball) should be the same price as a Tuesday night game in April with the Pittsburgh Pirates (second worst record in baseball). With that logic, a ticket to the Masters golf tournament should be the same price as the Barbasol Championship golf tournament.

Neman is “angriest” that ticket prices for games with “giveaways” may be more expensive than the price for games without those promotions. Even if you don’t want the giveaway, you must pay the higher price. He uses an analogy about purchasing a stepladder at a hardware store that insists the buyer also purchase an electric toothbrush even if the buyer doesn’t want the toothbrush. Any rational human would say “adios” to that hardware store and go to another store that doesn’t have that dual purchase requirement.

I suggest that if Neman doesn’t like the Cardinals ticket pricing policy, he should not purchase tickets to any ballgames. Maybe he can just use a press pass and get into the game free.

Bob Hoff • O’Fallon, Mo.