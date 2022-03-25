Letter: If not vigilant, US could become autocracy like Russia

Regarding “As Mariupol hangs on, the extent of the horror not yet known” (March 23): Viewing the carnage that Russian President Vladimir Putin has brought upon Ukraine, I wonder whether Americans understand that this is what autocracy looks like. Setting oneself up as the supreme ruler is not what our U.S. Constitution promises. No, we’re governed by laws, not by some weirdo bully like Putin. Freedoms and rights are guarantees of our Constitution.