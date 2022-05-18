Letter: If one human life isn’t respected, no life can be safe

I believe if one human life is unworthy of respect from the moment of conception, then no human life is immune from such disregard. Freed from the restraints of legislation, how shall a just society protect the innocent and most vulnerable lives of the medically disabled, those of the wrong sex, age, or the wrong religious persuasion such as the Uyghurs in China? Consider the soaring murder rates in our cities and the seemingly unending mass shootings. Might they similarly reflect a disregard for civil constraints and a profound lack of respect for the inherent worth of each human life?