Letter: If only it was like driving a car

Regarding "'Day by day:' Uvalde survivors recover from wounds, trauma" (June 2): As a retired teacher and a mother my heart breaks for the people of Uvalde.

We saw what happened when the shooter, an unlicensed driver, got behind the wheel of his grandmother's truck. Does this not indicate what may happen when no licensing and training is required for using a gun? And shouldn't the licensing include a mental health assessment?

Politicians suggest that schools need to have more security. Are we going to expect the schools to be spending money, time and emotional energy on defense? Life is not fair, and this is an example.

We can move forward with hope if the purchase of a gun were taken as seriously as the privilege of driving a car.

Patty Smith • Kirkwood