Letter: If only Missouri leaders were as good as California’s

Regarding “California will produce its own insulin to bring down prices” (July 8): Americans love to hate California. However, California has for years not charged sales tax on grocery items. The state plans to build an insulin manufacturing facility to provide the life-saving drug at low cost to all Californians so they don’t have to decide between paying a bill or continuing to live. No state is perfect, and California leads the way on both good and bad issues. Yet its representatives are doing something for their constituents.

What have Missouri leaders done to help us? They are great at doing things to us. Attorney General Eric Schmitt spends all of his time bringing lawsuits against any county or citizen that dares step out of alignment with his Christian caliphate views. Gov. Mike Parson complains about congressional failures, yet at home, he chose to allow an increase in the gas tax. He could have completely eliminated the gas tax and grocery sales taxes until the economy improved, easing the burden of inflation on all of us.

Missourians have become too accepting of politicians who do things to us, rather than work for us. It’s up to us if we want that to change.

Gary Kinard • Mountain View, Mo.