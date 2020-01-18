Letter: If Parnas was a liar, why did Giuliani work with him?

Regarding “Giuliani associate: Trump had knowledge of Ukraine pressure” (Jan. 17): Lev Parnas has laid it out in very plain terms. President Donald Trump, Vice President Mike Pence, attorney Rudy Giuliani and others plotted to withhold allocated funds from Ukraine in order to force Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy to announce a sham investigation against former Vice President Joe Biden. I believe their actions were illegal.
Giuliani, Trump and other Republicans have already said Parnas is lying. Parnas has worked a long time with Giuliani on his Ukraine dealings. If Parnas is a liar, then why was Giuliani working with him? It begs the question, is Giuliani the real liar in this scenario? Giuliani has some explaining to do, especially since he is already under federal investigation.
Trump has accepted hundreds of thousands dollars in donations from Parnas and posed with him in photos. Yet he says he doesn’t know Parnas. Trump is a documented liar, so why would anyone believe him when he calls someone else a liar?
If anyone has a doubt about who is lying, the perfect place to determine the truth will be the Senate trial of Trump. A trial that, more than ever, needs sworn testimony where lying under oath is a punishable crime. If our Missouri Sens. Roy Blunt and Josh Hawley are interested in truth, they should demand Parnas testify at the trial.
Steve Wulff • Richmond Heights