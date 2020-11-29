Letter: If people don’t like gay marriage, don’t have one

Regarding Taunia Allen Mason’s guest column “Religious conservatives push back as gay-acceptance pressures mount” (Nov. 20): I am inclined to disagree with Mason. She opposes same-sex marriage because it violates her religious conscience. She equates same-sex marriage with the military draft that was oppressive to a conscientious objector, Muhammad Ali. The military still exists, but is all-voluntary now. Problem solved. Herein lies a solution to Mason’s problem with same-sex marriage: If someone of the same sex proposes to her, she can just say no. Problem solved.