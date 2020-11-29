 Skip to main content
Letter: If people don’t like gay marriage, don’t have one
Taiwan Military LGBT Marriage

A Lesbian couple holds hands during a mass wedding ceremony in northern Taiwan on Oct. 30. Taiwan is the only place in Asia to have legalized gay marriage, passing legislation in this regard in May 2019.

(AP Photo/Chiang Ying-ying)

 Chiang Ying-ying, Associated Press

Regarding Taunia Allen Mason’s guest column “Religious conservatives push back as gay-acceptance pressures mount” (Nov. 20): I am inclined to disagree with Mason. She opposes same-sex marriage because it violates her religious conscience. She equates same-sex marriage with the military draft that was oppressive to a conscientious objector, Muhammad Ali. The military still exists, but is all-voluntary now. Problem solved. Herein lies a solution to Mason’s problem with same-sex marriage: If someone of the same sex proposes to her, she can just say no. Problem solved.

Glenn Westover • Florissant

