Letter: If people really want to be polite, try wearing a mask
Letter: If people really want to be polite, try wearing a mask

Regarding the Jackie Hogan op-ed, “The new courtesy means dispensing with door-opening and keeping distance” (Sept. 1): I want to thank Prof. Jackie Hogan for calling what goes by as “chivalry” for what it is: “gendered power dynamics” that assumes women as inferior.

I am a happily married woman who for years has been ushered through doors at times not of my own choosing and have been escorted to seats not of my own choosing on buses, in theaters and at restaurants. Up until last year, I would step into Powell Hall’s foyer and apologize to the ticket taker for not having a ticket because my husband behind me had them.

My friends, most of them women, would just roll their eyes when I talked about this. Or, as one of them said, “Your issue is politeness?”

No, but as Hogan said, perhaps one could adjust the meaning of politeness in these times to wearing one’s mask and keeping one’s distance

Cathy Luh, M.D. • Creve Coeur

