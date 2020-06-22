Letter: If privatized, Lambert employees could lose their jobs
0 comments

Letter: If privatized, Lambert employees could lose their jobs

  • 0
Subscribe for $1 a month
Lambert International Airport

Although there is still no waiting at a ticket counter, St. Louis Lambert International Airport Director Rhonda Hamm-Niebruegge, says airport volume is up to about 25 percent capacity. In the depths of the pandemic, she says, volume was down to about 5 percent. Hamm-Niebruegge adds that cleaning protocols put in place help, she hopes, travelers feel more comfortable about coming through the airport, seen Thursday, June 18, 2020. Photo by Hillary Levin, hlevin@post-dispatch.com

 Hillary Levin

Regarding “Let voters decide whether to lease St. Louis airport to private operator, bill proposes” (June 18): I hope everyone understands that a private operator would reduce the number of St. Louis Lambert International Airport employees. This wouldn’t affect the airlines, just the airport maintenance, fire and police departments. If the airport is contracted out, I believe these departments would be removed.

Mike Ellington • Creve Coeur

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports