Letter: If privatized, Lambert employees could lose their jobs

Regarding “Let voters decide whether to lease St. Louis airport to private operator, bill proposes” (June 18): I hope everyone understands that a private operator would reduce the number of St. Louis Lambert International Airport employees. This wouldn’t affect the airlines, just the airport maintenance, fire and police departments. If the airport is contracted out, I believe these departments would be removed.
Mike Ellington • Creve Coeur
