Regarding “This is the season for Gov. Parson to consider clemency” (Dec. 11) by Reps. Shamed Dogan and Tracy McCreery: The authors correctly noted that formerly incarcerated women now leading productive lives credit Patty Prewitt for their success. I am one of these women.
Patty showed me grace from the first time I met her. She listened to me and urged me to focus on my life beyond the prison walls. There were times in prison when I grew despondent because I could find no rehabilitation from the state of Missouri. Patty reminded me that the prison is not my permanent home, that I could be a better person and achieve great things. At her behest, I chose to do work release and got my first professional license. I have now been out of prison for five years, and I am a proud small-business owner, taxpayer and voter.
To this day, Patty remains one of my closest mentors. I was a repeat offender not looking to be anything but that until Patty profoundly changed my life. If Patty can do that for me, imagine what she could do for so many others if she were released. Gov. Mike Parson, end the senseless incarceration of Patty Prewitt after 33 years.
Laura Phillips • Springfield, Mo.