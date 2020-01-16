Letter: If Schmitt can go after gangs, he can look at McKee

Regarding “Missouri proposal would give attorney general power to prosecute some criminal gang cases” (Jan. 14): The proposal to give Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt the power to prosecute some gang-related crimes raises this question: If Mr. Schmitt’s office has so many cases that he can’t weigh in on the forgiveness of tens millions of dollars in tax credits to developer Paul McKee, how would his office have time to research and prosecute crimes that local law enforcement authorities deemed too iffy to go to trial?
Margaret Goodman • O’Fallon, Mo.