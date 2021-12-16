Letter: If Schmitt lets Republicans die, who'll vote for him?

Regarding the editorial "How many Missouri lives will Eric Schmitt endanger to win a Senate seat?" (Dec. 12): I've been puzzled all along by Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt's tireless efforts to preserve the right to die for members of his base. Apparently he's not aware of reports that coronavirus death rates in heavily Republican counties are three to six times the rates in Democratic counties, presumably because Republicans are less likely to be masked and vaccinated.
If Republicans continue to die at accelerated rates, who's going to be left to vote for Schmitt?
Gail Ahumada, M.D. • St. Louis