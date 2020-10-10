Letter: If seated, history would forever link Barrett, Trump

Regarding “Barrett opposed ‘abortion on demand,’ raising doubts on Roe” (Oct. 2): Along with my fear of what would happen to the future of health care and Roe vs. Wade if Judge Amy Coney Barrett is seated on the Supreme Court, I’m also concerned about her character and integrity.
I can’t imagine any satisfaction or personal triumph in accepting a nomination from President Donald Trump, who is surely the worst and most corrupt president to ever serve, followed by ratification by a Republican-dominated Senate full of enablers and self-servers.
Any nominee who holds herself with any honor and esteem would not allow her name to be historically linked to anything connected to the corrupt White House or the equally as tainted Republican part of the Senate. If I were Barrett, I would make sure history would not remember my name associated with the huge trash dump that has become our government.
Jackie Daugherty • St. Peters
