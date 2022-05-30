 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: If Senate doesn’t act, use lawsuits to prevent shootings

APTOPIX Texas School Shooting NRA

Protesters carry crosses with photos of victims of the Robb Elementary School shooting in Uvalde, Texas, as they demonstrate outside the George R. Brown Convention Center where the National Rifle Association's annual meeting is held in Houston, Friday, May 27, 2022.

 Jae C. Hong - staff, AP

Regarding “‘Horrifying’ conspiracy theories swirl around Texas shooting” (May 26): How many innocents must die? How many empty statements of concern? How often have those politicians countered that it’s not the time to politicize a tragedy, or it’s a mental health issue?

In an attempt to distract the grieving public, ruthless deniers follow Steve Bannon’s playbook to flood the zone with disinformation and conspiracy fiction. After right-wing broadcaster Alex Jones dismissed the 2012 Sandy Hook massacre as a hoax, he recently lost a defamation suit on four counts. In February, 2022, Remington, the maker of the AR-15 used in Sandy Hook, settled a case for $73 million, which will hopefully inspire other lawsuits. If Congress fails to act, perhaps lawsuits will help turn the tide on the deadly gun epidemic.

Most Americans support universal background checks, but a bill is now languishing in the House, as 50 spineless, power-driven Republican senators turn a deaf ear to the will of the public.

I believe a fitting way to honor the children of Uvalde will be to elect leaders who’ll pass sensible gun control laws. I, for one, have had enough.

Doris Schwartz • Chesterfield

