Letter: If Senate doesn’t act, use lawsuits to prevent shootings

Regarding “‘Horrifying’ conspiracy theories swirl around Texas shooting” (May 26): How many innocents must die? How many empty statements of concern? How often have those politicians countered that it’s not the time to politicize a tragedy, or it’s a mental health issue?

In an attempt to distract the grieving public, ruthless deniers follow Steve Bannon’s playbook to flood the zone with disinformation and conspiracy fiction. After right-wing broadcaster Alex Jones dismissed the 2012 Sandy Hook massacre as a hoax, he recently lost a defamation suit on four counts. In February, 2022, Remington, the maker of the AR-15 used in Sandy Hook, settled a case for $73 million, which will hopefully inspire other lawsuits. If Congress fails to act, perhaps lawsuits will help turn the tide on the deadly gun epidemic.

Most Americans support universal background checks, but a bill is now languishing in the House, as 50 spineless, power-driven Republican senators turn a deaf ear to the will of the public.

I believe a fitting way to honor the children of Uvalde will be to elect leaders who’ll pass sensible gun control laws. I, for one, have had enough.

Doris Schwartz • Chesterfield