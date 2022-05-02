Letter: If Shreves Engines leaves, who’ll make up the tax loss?

Regarding “As St. Louis neighborhood works to clean up, residents say one mainstay is no longer welcome” (April 27): If Shreves Engines had not moved into the old Krey Packing company plant 40 years ago, I really doubt anyone else would have. At least it hasn’t sat empty all these years.

Back in the day, you would have had something to complain about when Krey Packing was operating. The smell coming from the facility would have made some people gag. Before going in the Army in 1968, I worked there. The smell would get into the pores of your skin. Besides Krey Packing, you had to contend with the daily odors of nearby Procter and Gamble and the old Falstaff Brewery. There was industrial smell all over the city, but we learned to live with it.

Shreves Engines employs 30 people who pay city earnings taxes, not to mention all the taxes the company itself pays. If the company moves, who will take over and do the same?

So maybe there are a few containers sitting on lots. Who cares? I would suggest Hyde Park residents be thankful someone occupies the property and leave well enough alone. They should look at their own homes, blocks, and the surrounding area before telling someone else what to do or where to go.

Jim Kozlowski • St. Louis