Letter: If skeptic is to be believed, law won't help climate change

The letter "Legislation's effect on global warming is questionable" (Aug. 26) asks how many degrees the global temperature is expected to be reduced as a result of the recent Inflation Reduction Act. To my understanding, author and global warming skeptic Bjorn Lomborg asserts that without this legislation, the climate temperature is expected to rise 0.0009 degrees by the end of the century. Also, without this legislation, ocean levels are predicted to change between 0.006 to 0.08 inches also by the end of the century.