Letter: If skeptic is to be believed, law won't help climate change

Greenland Zombie Ice Sea Level Rise

A boat navigates at night next to large icebergs in eastern Greenland on Aug. 15, 2019. Zombie ice from the massive Greenland ice sheet will eventually raise global sea level by at least 10 inches on its own, according to a study released Monday, Aug. 29, 2022. Zombie or doomed ice is still attached to thicker areas of ice, but it’s no longer getting fed by those larger glaciers.  

 Felipe Dana, Associated Press

The letter "Legislation's effect on global warming is questionable" (Aug. 26) asks how many degrees the global temperature is expected to be reduced as a result of the recent Inflation Reduction Act. To my understanding, author and global warming skeptic Bjorn Lomborg asserts that without this legislation, the climate temperature is expected to rise 0.0009 degrees by the end of the century. Also, without this legislation, ocean levels are predicted to change between 0.006 to 0.08 inches also by the end of the century.

Steve Farrow • St. Charles 

