Letter: If society can't define a woman, how can a judge?

Regarding the letter "Jackson was clueless about fundamental life" (March 29): I identify as a sort of Republicrat or Democran, conservable or liberative, and I am irritated at the barbed questions conservative politicians were throwing at Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson that had little or nothing to do with being a Supreme Court justice.

When I'm at the doctor's office and a nurse is taking a history, I will be asked, Do you identify as … I scoff, because sitting there in a paper gown it is obvious (to me) that I identify as and carry myself as female. If a health care professional can't define "woman" by his or her observation, how should a criminal defense lawyer or judge be able to?

If the National Collegiate Athletic Association can't see that a man who identifies as a woman is not a woman, bless his heart, and is allowed to take a swimming prize away from a woman simply because he says he is a woman, how is any Supreme Court nominee supposed to answer that loaded question?

Judge Brown can't say what a woman is because none of us knows nowadays.

Pat Shields • Crocker, Mo