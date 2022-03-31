 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: If society can't define a woman, how can a judge?

Penn's Thomas becomes first transgender woman to win NCAAs

Pennsylvania's Lia Thomas prepares to swim the women's 500-yard freestyle final at the NCAA swimming and diving championships Thursday, March 17, 2022, at Georgia Tech in Atlanta. Thomas, who won, is the first known transgender woman to win an NCAA swimming championship.. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

 John Bazemore

Regarding the letter "Jackson was clueless about fundamental life" (March 29): I identify as a sort of Republicrat or Democran, conservable or liberative, and I am irritated at the barbed questions conservative politicians were throwing at Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson that had little or nothing to do with being a Supreme Court justice.

When I'm at the doctor's office and a nurse is taking a history, I will be asked, Do you identify as … I scoff, because sitting there in a paper gown it is obvious (to me) that I identify as and carry myself as female. If a health care professional can't define "woman" by his or her observation, how should a criminal defense lawyer or judge be able to?

If the National Collegiate Athletic Association can't see that a man who identifies as a woman is not a woman, bless his heart, and is allowed to take a swimming prize away from a woman simply because he says he is a woman, how is any Supreme Court nominee supposed to answer that loaded question?

Judge Brown can't say what a woman is because none of us knows nowadays.

Pat Shields • Crocker, Mo

