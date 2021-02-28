Letter: If St. Louis can afford arenas, it can afford a decent jail

Regarding Antonio French’s column “ As ‘workhouse’ activists pivot, so must St. Louis city leaders ” (Feb. 19): Well done. French has carefully laid out details about the City Justice Center downtown. I hope that he will do a follow-up piece in which he deals directly with the St. Louis Medium Security Institution on Hall Street, known as the workhouse.

According to his figures, it currently holds 180 inmates. What is its capacity and can it be made acceptably humane in the short term? French should suggest a long-term St. Louis jail solution. The mayoral candidates need the benefit of his extensive experience. A city that can provide modern sports arenas should certainly afford a decent jail.