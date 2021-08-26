 Skip to main content
Letter: If stores can demand shirts and shoes, why not masks?
Letter: If stores can demand shirts and shoes, why not masks?

Businesses set their own standards for pandemic precautions

A sign on the door of a hair salon last month informs patrons that masks are required to be in the business in Kansas City.

(Jill Toyoshiba/The Kansas City Star via AP, File)

 Jill Toyoshiba, The Kansas City Star

Regarding "Some parents plead for mask mandates in Jefferson and St. Charles County schools" (Aug. 16): Recently, I went into a Jefferson County gas station convenience store. On the door, a sign read "No shirt, no shoes, no service." About 20 individuals were in there and all wore shirts and shoes. None wore a mask to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus. I guess this was because the sign failed to mention masking.

I presume that one must pick and choose the preferred mandate. Regardless, I heard no complaints about the shirt/shoes mandate.

John Sutton • Cedar Hill 

Tags

News