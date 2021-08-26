Letter: If stores can demand shirts and shoes, why not masks?

Regarding "Some parents plead for mask mandates in Jefferson and St. Charles County schools" (Aug. 16): Recently, I went into a Jefferson County gas station convenience store. On the door, a sign read "No shirt, no shoes, no service." About 20 individuals were in there and all wore shirts and shoes. None wore a mask to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus. I guess this was because the sign failed to mention masking.
I presume that one must pick and choose the preferred mandate. Regardless, I heard no complaints about the shirt/shoes mandate.
John Sutton • Cedar Hill