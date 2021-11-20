 Skip to main content
Letter: If Supreme Court is illegitimate, blame Sen. McConnell
Congress Budget

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., smiles as he and the GOP leadership speak to reporters after a weekly GOP policy meeting, at the Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021. Democratic congressional leaders, backed by the White House, have announced they will push ahead with a vote to fund the government and suspend the debt limit, all but daring Republicans to quit opposing the package or risk a fiscal crisis. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

 J. Scott Applewhite, Associated Press

Regarding Sen. Mitch McConnell's guest column "Democrats, leave the Supreme Court alone" (Nov. 14): If hypocrisy had an odor, Sen. Mitch McConnell's words would travel all the way to the South Pole and nauseate the penguins. If he hadn’t blocked Merrick Garland's 2016 Supreme Court appointment or rushed Amy Coney Barrett onto the court just before a presidential election, Democrats would not be considering these changes McConnell has protested.

McConnell is now worried the court may bend to “fake” concerns that it appears to be illegitimate and then hear cases he doesn’t like, but he authored the court's illegitimacy. Perhaps his most foolish argument is quoting Alexander Hamilton’s view that life tenure is indispensable to a Supreme Court justice. But considering today's life expectancy, a justice can serve decades longer than one did in Hamilton's time.

To be clear, unchecked power is McConnell’s motivation for keeping the court the way it is. There is no way to disguise that stench.

Roger Lewis • Clayton 

