Letter: If the mail is slow now, wait for mail-in ballot deluge

Regarding “Postal Service emerges as flash point heading into election” (Aug. 9): I’ve seen my mail delivery go from twice a day to once a day to whenever they get around to it.
Twice in the past two weeks, I’ve received my mail not on the day it should have been delivered but with the next day’s mail. In the most recent instance, one of the pieces of mail was a check. If the Postal Service can’t handle the current, lower-than-usual mail volume we’re experiencing now, what will happen if vote-by-mail is heavily used?
In St. Clair County, the ballot must be postmarked no later than Election Day. In St. Louis, it must be postmarked no later than the day before the election.
So voters should not wait until the last minute to mail their ballots in.
Joseph Weir • Swansea
