I have one thing to say to St. Louis County Executive Sam Page and members of the St. Louis County Council in regard to the Loop Trolley request for more money: not one more cent.

The Loop Trolley is nothing but a money pit, and it makes no sense to throw bad money after good.

A few years ago the St. Louis County Council foolishly approved $3 million for the trolley. All it did was to keep the boondoggle going until it ran out of money again. If those supporting the trolley think it is such a good idea, they should come up with the money. Taxpayers have given enough.

Lynn LeBaube • St. Louis County