Letter: If Trump had backed masks, lives could have been saved

Regarding “GSA ascertains President-elect Joe Biden as winner, beginning formal transition process” (Nov. 23): President Donald Trump did not lose this election on Nov. 3. No, he lost the election on April 3. On that day, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued new guidance recommending that Americans wear masks. Trump stood at the White House podium and said, “This is voluntary. I don’t think I’m going to be doing it.”

To Trump, a face mask does not portray power and strength. He sees a mask as weakness. No macho strong man wears a mask. His disdain for wearing a mask was a signal to his tribe that it was OK to shun masks. And that started the politicization of mask wearing.

Had Trump stood at the podium in April and said masks save lives and that he would be wearing one when around others, his cult would have taken up the cause and thousands of needless deaths could have been averted. Trump did not lose the election because of Democrats cheating, he lost the election because his vanity would not allow him to lead for the good of the people.